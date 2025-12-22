What KJSEA Really Tests — And What It Doesn’t

When Kenya introduced the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), it promised a fundamental break from the exam-driven culture that had long defined the country’s education system. Creativity, problem-solving, collaboration and real-world skills were to take centre stage. But as the first cohort of learners sits the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), a hard question is emerging: has the system truly changed, or has the exam simply changed its name?

For many parents, teachers and learners, KJSEA feels less like a departure from the past and more like a familiar return to pressure, inequality and uncertainty.

Skills Tested vs Real-World Readiness

In theory, KJSEA is designed to assess competencies rather than rote memorisation. In practice, critics argue that the assessment still rewards access to resources more than actual ability.

Learners in well-equipped urban schools benefit from trained teachers, smaller class sizes, digital tools and constant exposure to structured assessments. In contrast, candidates in rural and marginalised areas often contend with teacher shortages, poor infrastructure and limited learning materials—factors that have little to do with intelligence, but a great deal to do with opportunity.

“The exam may look standardised on paper, but the preparation is not,” says one junior school teacher. “You can’t assess competencies fairly when learners are starting from completely different baselines.”

Cramming Returns, Creativity Retreats

CBC was meant to move classrooms away from cramming and towards exploration. Yet as KJSEA approached, many schools quietly reverted to exam-centred drilling, mock assessments and intensive coaching.

Parents report increased spending on tuition and revision materials, while learners speak of long study hours focused less on creativity and more on “what might come in the exam”. The result, educators warn, is a system that unintentionally discourages curiosity at the very stage it should be nurturing it.

“When survival depends on performance, innovation becomes a luxury,” notes an education researcher. “Students quickly learn that grades matter more than ideas.”

CBC Ideals vs Exam Reality

At the heart of the debate lies a contradiction. CBC emphasises continuous assessment, individual growth and diverse talents. KJSEA, however, remains a high-stakes national gatekeeper, shaping placement and future pathways.

This tension has left parents confused, teachers overstretched and learners anxious. Many families admit they still do not fully understand how KJSEA is graded or how outcomes will influence progression—fueling fear rather than confidence.

For a generation told they were pioneers of a better system, the experience feels unsettlingly experimental.

Privilege by Another Name?

Perhaps the most uncomfortable question is whether KJSEA risks becoming a new language for an old problem: educational inequality.

When access to technology, parental support, school funding and teacher capacity directly affects performance, exams stop being neutral tools. They begin to reflect social advantage as much as academic potential.

That does not mean assessment has no place. But it does mean Kenya must confront whether KJSEA, in its current form, measures what learners know—or what their environment allowed them to know.

The Bigger Question

As policymakers defend KJSEA as a work in progress, many parents and educators are asking for honesty rather than reassurance.

If CBC is to succeed, assessments must align not only with curriculum ideals, but with the realities of Kenyan classrooms. Otherwise, the country risks repeating a familiar cycle: promising reform, delivered through the same unequal lens.

For now, KJSEA stands as both a milestone and a mirror—reflecting not just what learners have been taught, but what Kenya has yet to fix.