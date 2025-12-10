Connect with us

Wetangula, Noordin Haji, Issack Hassan, PLO Lumuba Among 54 Lawyers Elevated to Senior Counsel in Gazette Notice

Among those elevated include National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Haji, former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Issack Hassan, constitutional lawyer Koki Muli, and Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 10 – President William Ruto has conferred the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel on 54 advocates in the latest appointments published through a special Gazette Notice.

Among those elevated to the highest honor in the legal profession are National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General Noordin Haji, former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Issack Hassan, constitutional lawyer Koki Muli, and Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto.

The new inductees join an exclusive circle of seasoned legal practitioners recognized for their outstanding contribution to the development of law, national service, and exemplary professional integrity.

The conferment of the Senior Counsel rank—equivalent to the Queen’s Counsel (QC) designation in Commonwealth jurisdictions—marks a significant milestone in the careers of the honorees and underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening the legal fraternity.

The ceremony for the formal robbing and admission into the roll of Senior Counsel is expected to be announced in due course.

The list also includes former Makueni Governor and veteran human rights advocate Kivutha Kibwana have also been recommended.

Other notable lawyers in the list are National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula; environmental law expert Prof. Kariuki Muigua; constitutional scholar Dr. Muthomi Thiankolu; former IEBC legal director Praxedes Chepkoech Tororey; and senior practitioners such as Ambrose Rachier, Richard Omwela, and Evans Thiga Gaturu.

The list further features former LSK President Isaac Okero; commercial lawyer Adil Khawaja; Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait; and seasoned litigators including James Ochieng’ Oduol, Njoroge Regeru, Rose Waithera Njoroge, Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu, Michi Kirimi Kanyiri, Mohammed Salim Balala, Paul Lilan, and Ahmed Issack Hassan, among others.

The selections were made by a ten-member committee comprising Chairperson Philip Murgor, Senior Counsel representatives Joyce Majiwa and Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Attorney-General’s representative Dorcas Oduor, LSK President Faith Odhiambo, Supreme Court representative Justice William Ouko, Court of Appeal representative Justice Gatembu Kairu, High Court representative Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi, and LSK representatives Chrispine Maondo and Wanjiru Ngige.

The Senior Counsel designation—akin to the Queen’s Counsel title in Commonwealth jurisdictions—is reserved for advocates who have exhibited exceptional competence and contributed significantly to Kenya’s legal development.

Once formally conferred, the fifty-four advocates will join the distinguished ranks of Senior Counsel, marking a pinnacle of achievement and leadership at the Bar.

