Wetangula meets Muhoozi to resolve Lake Victoria fishermen disputes

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula met Uganda’s General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Monday in a courtesy call by the EAC Bureau of Speakers, emphasizing the need for regional collaboration on shared resources and security.

In the meeting, Wetangula cited concerns over harassment faced by Kenyan fishermen by Uganda’s lake security forces at Migingo Island.

“It is critical that both countries work together to develop a common security architecture for Lake Victoria,” Wetangula said, noting that equitable sharing of the lake’s resources must go hand in hand with environmental protection.

Gen. Muhoozi acknowledged the issues and praised initiatives such as the EAC Parliamentary Games, describing them as vital for fostering unity among East African citizens.

Wetangula said the meeting was an opportunity to build trust and strengthen dialogue between the two nations.

“Our focus is on cooperation, safeguarding the lake’s ecosystem, and ensuring our fishermen can work without fear of harassment,” he said.

Muhoozi, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and considered the heir apparent to the presidency, has sparked controversy in the past through tweets concerning Kenya-Uganda relations.

President Museveni has announced that the 2026 elections will be his last after decades in power, and Muhoozi is widely seen as his likely successor.