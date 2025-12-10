Connect with us

Wetangula Announces Passing of Brother James Mukhwana Wetangula

Wetangula described James as a devoted father, mentor, and pillar in his community.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 _ National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has announced the passing of his elder brother, James Mukhwana Wetangula, a retired teacher and respected community member.

Wetangula described James as a devoted father, mentor, and pillar in his community.

“Known for his humility, discipline, and wisdom, James left a lasting legacy as an educator and family man, touching the lives of many throughout his life,” he stated.

“The Wetangula family has requested prayers and support as they mourn his passing and honour his contributions to education and society.”

