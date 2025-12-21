Connect with us

Wanga Accuses UDA of Breaching Broad-Based Agreement

A key condition of the pact – signed in March 2025, between President Ruto and Raila Odinga (now deceased) is that each party respects the other’s existing support bases and refrains from internal political interference.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has accused the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of violating the terms of the Broad-Based Agreement between the two

Speaking in Awasi, Wanga, who is also the Homa Bay Governor, claimed that UDA is actively planning to field candidates in regions traditionally considered strongholds of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

She termed such moves as signs of political dishonesty that has always undermined the spirit and letter of the coalition agreement reached to promote political cooperation and stability.

Wanga emphasized that the agreement explicitly bars political encroachment into ODM’s grassroots areas.

The ODM Chief catergorically stated that any attempt to disregard this provision risks could strain the working relationship established under the deal.

“The agreement was clear on respecting each other’s political spaces,” Wanga said, adding that adherence to its terms is essential for maintaining goodwill and cooperation.

Wanga is not the first ODM leader to express concern that certain high-ranking Government officials such as Interior PS Raymond Omollo and President William Ruto’s Deputy Cheif of Staff Eliud Owalo among other UDA operatives have been implementing development projects to establish a presence in ODM’s Nyanza region strongholds ahead of the 2027 polls.

The arrangement is governed by an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines a 10-point agenda focused on stabilizing the country, fostering economic growth, and protecting devolution.

UDA and ODM formed technical teams to implement this agenda and ensure their respective interests are addressed within the current administration, aiming to reduce political tension and ensure the country moves forward as a united force.

