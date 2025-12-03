Wamatangi demands IG Kanja’s attention after bullet pierced neighbour’s roof

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has raised concerns about his safety after a live bullet pierced the roof of a neighbor’s house near his Kibiku residence in Kabete on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred while the Governor was inspecting his home, prompting questions about the circumstances under which the shot was fired.

Wamatangi said preliminary assessments by experts indicate the bullet may have been fired from a high-powered rifle.

“This bullet, according to the experts—although we are still waiting for the final report—was fired from a large rifle, similar to an AK-47,” he said Tuesday.

“From where we are, about 50 meters from my house, the person who fired it may have been another 200 or 300 meters from that location.”

A spent bullet lies on the floor at the scene of the incident/Screengrab

He noted that the shooting took place in broad daylight at around 3 pm, heightening concerns over whether the shot was accidental or targeted.

“We must know clearly, without anything [being] hidden: Who fired the bullet? Where did they shoot from? The intention and the reason must [be] established,” he said.

“Since the bullet [is] here and not hidden, it can [be] examined to determine what kind of gun it came from and who [was] issued with that weapon.”

‘Hole in the roof’

A neighbour who found the bullet said she initially thought debris had fallen on her roof.

“I heard something hit the iron sheets. I thought it was a stone and even wiped the dust off the bed,” she recounted.

“It’s only when I later saw the hole in the roof and looked down that I saw the bullet.”

A man holds up a recovered bullet at the scene/Screengrab

Kiambu County Assembly Majority Leader Godfrey Mucheke described the incident as alarming and urged security agencies to act swiftly.

“What is the reason a gunshot lands near the governor’s home when security agencies are close by?” he asked.

“From the bullet’s trajectory, it could have [been] aimed at our governor. We urge the government to strengthen his security. This is not something to joke about.”

Governor Wamatangi has called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to personally oversee the investigation, citing delays and lack of communication from local security teams.

He insisted on a thorough investigation to determine whether the shooting was accidental or a deliberate attempt on his life.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.