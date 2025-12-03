Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wamatangi said preliminary assessments by experts indicate the bullet may have been fired from a high-powered rifle/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamatangi demands IG Kanja’s attention after bullet pierced neighbour’s roof

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has demanded answers after a live bullet reportedly struck a neighbour’s roof near his home, prompting calls for a full investigation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has raised concerns about his safety after a live bullet pierced the roof of a neighbor’s house near his Kibiku residence in Kabete on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred while the Governor was inspecting his home, prompting questions about the circumstances under which the shot was fired.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wamatangi said preliminary assessments by experts indicate the bullet may have been fired from a high-powered rifle.

“This bullet, according to the experts—although we are still waiting for the final report—was fired from a large rifle, similar to an AK-47,” he said Tuesday.

“From where we are, about 50 meters from my house, the person who fired it may have been another 200 or 300 meters from that location.”

A spent bullet lies on the floor at the scene of the incident/Screengrab

He noted that the shooting took place in broad daylight at around 3 pm, heightening concerns over whether the shot was accidental or targeted.

“We must know clearly, without anything [being] hidden: Who fired the bullet? Where did they shoot from? The intention and the reason must [be] established,” he said.

“Since the bullet [is] here and not hidden, it can [be] examined to determine what kind of gun it came from and who [was] issued with that weapon.”

‘Hole in the roof’

A neighbour who found the bullet said she initially thought debris had fallen on her roof.

“I heard something hit the iron sheets. I thought it was a stone and even wiped the dust off the bed,” she recounted.

“It’s only when I later saw the hole in the roof and looked down that I saw the bullet.”

A man holds up a recovered bullet at the scene/Screengrab

Kiambu County Assembly Majority Leader Godfrey Mucheke described the incident as alarming and urged security agencies to act swiftly.

“What is the reason a gunshot lands near the governor’s home when security agencies are close by?” he asked.

“From the bullet’s trajectory, it could have [been] aimed at our governor. We urge the government to strengthen his security. This is not something to joke about.”

Governor Wamatangi has called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to personally oversee the investigation, citing delays and lack of communication from local security teams.

He insisted on a thorough investigation to determine whether the shooting was accidental or a deliberate attempt on his life.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Key report flags enforcement gaps, political meddling in Kenya’s anti-graft war

The report notes Kenya’s legal foundation is strong, but enforcement is hindered by inadequate EACC funding, political interference, and limited cooperation from agencies such...

1 hour ago

Sustainability Watch

Tanzanian hip hop artist Frida Amani named UNEP ecosystem restoration champion

UNEP has appointed Tanzanian rapper Frida Amani as its first Advocate for Ecosystem Restoration ahead of UNEA-7, aiming to inspire youth to restore degraded...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police name 7 suspects behind Kariobangi church violence

Police have arrested seven suspects linked to violence at a Kariobangi church service attended by Rigathi Gachagua, with more arrests expected as investigations continue.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF probes alleged theft of seized meth consignment by its officers

KDF is investigating officers accused of stealing part of a Sh8.2bn meth haul seized during a major maritime operation involving regional security agencies.

2 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya Power Announces Scheduled Interruptions in 10 Counties on Wednesday

Kenya Power has announced extensive power interruptions scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, across ten counties to allow for essential maintenance works.

6 hours ago

Headlines

NEMA Shuts Down Eight Entertainment Spots Over Noise Pollution Violations

NEMA has in recent months intensified its crackdown on noise pollution, particularly in residential and mixed-use neighbourhoods, following a spike in public complaints over...

8 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

UK issues travel advisory on visits to parts of Kenya

The UK attributed its caution to the continued threat of terrorism from Somalia-based groups. British nationals were urged to avoid all travel to Mandera...

9 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Challenges EAC Judiciary To Hasten Justice Delivery for Socio-Economic Growth

Prof. Kindiki emphasized that justice is an indispensable ingredient for the social and economic growth of citizens and nations alike, warning that delays inevitably...

10 hours ago