Veteran KBC Radio Presenter Amina Fakii Dies at 83, Tributes Pour In

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – Veteran Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio presenter Amina Fakii has passed away aged 83 years.

Fakii died on Sunday, December 21. Her family announced that she will be laid to rest later today at 4pm.

Widely regarded as one of the most recognisable voices on national radio, Amina Fakii built a distinguished career at KBC, then known as the Voice of Kenya (VoK).

Her distinctive voice, engaging on-air presence, and unwavering commitment to public service made her a household name among listeners across the country.

Over the years, Fakii earned admiration for her professionalism, credibility, and dedication to informing and entertaining audiences. Her work left a lasting imprint on Kenya’s media landscape, earning her respect from colleagues, industry peers, and generations of listeners.

Following news of her death, Kenyans took to social media to express their grief, paying tribute to a broadcaster whose voice and presence became synonymous with trust and excellence on the airwaves.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho was among leaders who mourned her passing, describing Fakii as a legendary broadcaster whose contribution to the media industry was immense.

“It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the legendary KBC radio presenter Amina Fakii following the sad news of her passing,” Joho said in a statement.

He praised her dedication and professionalism, noting that she served the public with integrity and left behind a respected legacy.

“Mama Amina Fakii made an invaluable contribution to the media industry and served the public with dedication, professionalism and integrity. She has left behind a legacy that will be remembered with respect and admiration,” he added.

Joho also offered prayers for her family and loved ones, asking for divine mercy upon her soul.

“May Allah grant her His boundless mercy, forgive her shortcomings and admit her into Jannatul Firdaus. May He also grant her family, loved ones and all those affected by this loss patience, strength and comfort during this difficult period,” he said.

Like the late Leonard Mambo Mbotela, Fakii is remembered as one of the pioneers who helped shape Kenya’s radio culture, using the platform to serve the public with integrity and purpose.

