US sanctions UAE-based retired Colombian military officer, others over Sudan war

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The United States has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and entities linked to a transnational network fueling Sudan’s civil war by recruiting Colombian fighters for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement released Tuesday, Tommy Pigott, the State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, said the sanctions target four individuals and four entities “for their role in fueling the civil war in Sudan and its devastating consequences.”

The network primarily consists of Colombian nationals and companies that recruited former Colombian military personnel to fight for the RSF, including providing training to fighters—some of whom are children.

“These sanctions disrupt an important source of external support to the RSF, degrading its ability to use skilled Colombian fighters to prosecute violence against civilians,” Pigott said.

The sanctions, announced by the US Department of State and the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), respond to ongoing violence in Sudan, described by US officials as among the “worst humanitarian crises in the world.”

Since the conflict erupted on April 15, 2023, the RSF and allied militias have systematically attacked civilians, targeting men, boys, infants, and women with sexual violence.

Mass killings

Supported by Colombian fighters, the RSF captured El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, 2025, after an 18-month siege. Reports indicate mass killings, ethnically targeted torture, and widespread sexual violence followed the city’s fall.

John Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, singled out targeted raid on civilians including infants.

“The RSF has repeatedly targeted civilians—including infants and young children. Its brutality has deepened the conflict and destabilized the region, creating conditions for terrorist groups to grow.”

Among the sanctioned individuals are Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra, a dual Colombian-Italian national and recruiter.

The US also sanctioned Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, owner and manager of recruitment agency A4SI and Mateo Andres Duque Botero, Colombian-Spanish national overseeing financial operations supporting the network.

Targeted companies include Global Staffing S.A., Maine Global Corp S.A.S., and Comercializadora San Bendito.

Sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 14098, blocking all property and interests within US jurisdiction and prohibiting US persons from conducting transactions with them. Violations may lead to civil or criminal penalties.

The US reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace in Sudan in line with the September 12, 2025 Joint Statement, calling for a three-month humanitarian truce, a permanent ceasefire, and a civilian-led transition. Washington also urged external actors to stop providing military and financial support to the RSF and other belligerents.

The US Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center conducted OFAC’s investigation reflecting coordinated efforts to disrupt networks perpetuating the Sudanese conflict.