Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

WFP food truck delivers life-saving supplies as it enters a displaced persons camp in Sudan, bringing hope to families facing hunger amid ongoing conflict/UN

Africa

US sanctions UAE-based retired Colombian military officer, others over Sudan war

The US sanctions eight individuals and entities recruiting Colombian fighters for Sudan’s RSF, aiming to curb civilian attacks and restore peace in the conflict.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The United States has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and entities linked to a transnational network fueling Sudan’s civil war by recruiting Colombian fighters for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement released Tuesday, Tommy Pigott, the State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, said the sanctions target four individuals and four entities “for their role in fueling the civil war in Sudan and its devastating consequences.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The network primarily consists of Colombian nationals and companies that recruited former Colombian military personnel to fight for the RSF, including providing training to fighters—some of whom are children.

“These sanctions disrupt an important source of external support to the RSF, degrading its ability to use skilled Colombian fighters to prosecute violence against civilians,” Pigott said.

The sanctions, announced by the US Department of State and the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), respond to ongoing violence in Sudan, described by US officials as among the “worst humanitarian crises in the world.”

Since the conflict erupted on April 15, 2023, the RSF and allied militias have systematically attacked civilians, targeting men, boys, infants, and women with sexual violence.

Mass killings

Supported by Colombian fighters, the RSF captured El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, 2025, after an 18-month siege. Reports indicate mass killings, ethnically targeted torture, and widespread sexual violence followed the city’s fall.

John Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, singled out targeted raid on civilians including infants.

“The RSF has repeatedly targeted civilians—including infants and young children. Its brutality has deepened the conflict and destabilized the region, creating conditions for terrorist groups to grow.”

Among the sanctioned individuals are Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra, a dual Colombian-Italian national and recruiter.

The US also sanctioned Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero, owner and manager of recruitment agency A4SI and Mateo Andres Duque Botero, Colombian-Spanish national overseeing financial operations supporting the network.

Targeted companies include Global Staffing S.A., Maine Global Corp S.A.S., and Comercializadora San Bendito.

Sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 14098, blocking all property and interests within US jurisdiction and prohibiting US persons from conducting transactions with them. Violations may lead to civil or criminal penalties.

The US reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace in Sudan in line with the September 12, 2025 Joint Statement, calling for a three-month humanitarian truce, a permanent ceasefire, and a civilian-led transition. Washington also urged external actors to stop providing military and financial support to the RSF and other belligerents.

The US Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center conducted OFAC’s investigation reflecting coordinated efforts to disrupt networks perpetuating the Sudanese conflict.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya-US Health Partnership Worth Sh208bn to Be Fully Disclosed, CS Duale says

CS Duale said the documents would be tabled in Parliament, describing them as public records intended to ensure transparency.

2 days ago

Africa

Kenya to host key Special Operations Security Conference from Monday

Kenya will host the Silent Warrior 2025 Special Operations Forces conference from December 8–11, bringing together over 65 countries to strengthen SOF cooperation, enhance...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Places Ties with Tanzania Under Review Amid Governance and Security Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-The United States has initiated a comprehensive review of its relationship with Tanzania, citing serious concerns over the Tanzanian government’s recent...

5 days ago

DIPLOMACY

United States assumes 2026 G20 Presidency as tiff with South Africa deepens

The annual G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, during the United States’ 250th anniversary year.

December 2, 2025

Africa

U.S. Issues Security Alert for Tanzania Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protests

The embassy warned travelers to expect significant disruptions in the coming weeks, including possible curfews and ferry cancellations.

December 1, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Ukraine, US to hold peace talks – China Daily

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that the delegation, headed by national security chief Rustem Umerov, was on its way to "swiftly and...

December 1, 2025

World

US halts all asylum claim decisions after National Guard shooting

Joseph Edlow said the pause would be in place "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree...

November 29, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Trump says South Africa will not be invited to 2026 G20 in Miami

Trump accused the South African government of “horrific Human Rights Abuses” against white farmers.

November 27, 2025