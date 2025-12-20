US pushes for ceasefire in Sudan’s civil war

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 – The United States is pressing for an immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan as fighting intensifies across the vast strategic Kordofan region, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning that the relentless violence is “horrifying” and all those involved will face lasting condemnation.

Speaking at a year-end news conference on Friday, Rubio said the fighting in Sudan needed to stop, adding that the new year was a “great opportunity for both sides to agree to that” and allow desperately needed aid to reach millions trapped by the conflict.

His remarks came as violence in Kordofan has killed at least 100 civilians since early December and displaced more than 50,000 people.

“What’s happening there is horrifying, it’s atrocious,” Rubio said, adding that “one day the story of what’s actually happened there is going to be known, and everyone involved is going to look bad.”

Washington has intensified diplomatic efforts following a meeting between President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in late November, with US special envoy Massad Boulos recently returning from talks with Egyptian, Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates officials.