NATIONAL NEWS

US-Based Tanzanian Activist Mange Kimambi Protests Instagram Deactivation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi has protested the deactivation of her Instagram and WhatsApp accounts by Meta, formerly Facebook, accusing the Tanzanian government of influencing the move.

Kimambi, who has lived in the US since 2012, has been a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration and has used social media to mobilize Tanzanians ahead of the December 9 protests.

In an urgent letter to former US President Donald Trump, shared on X, Kimambi alleged that Meta’s actions have silenced one of the few remaining channels documenting alleged human rights abuses in Tanzania.

She claims her personal page and a popular news platform she runs, which had nearly three million followers, were removed shortly after she highlighted state-linked kidnappings, killings, corruption, and suppression of opposition politics ahead of the 2025 general election.

Meta responded that her accounts were removed for violating its recidivism policy, adding, “We don’t allow people to create new accounts that are similar to those previously removed for violating our Community Standards.”

Tanzanian government spokesman Gerson Msigwa said Kimambi should provide proof of her claims.

Meta also confirmed that it blocked Maria Sarungi-Tsehai’s Instagram account in Tanzania following a legal order from the government. Maria criticized the lack of notification, questioning the authority of Tanzanian regulators over a US-based company.

Kimambi, popularly known as “Sister of the Nation” (Dada wa Taifa), has faced multiple accusations from Tanzanian authorities, including inciting the October 29 election violence and economic sabotage, with allegations of money laundering totaling over $56,000.

She appeared in a Dar es Salaam court earlier this week, with her next hearing scheduled for January 28, 2026.

The activist initially supported Suluhu’s presidency after John Magufuli’s death in 2021 but reportedly fell out with the administration following her first official visit to the US.

Her critics accuse her of offensive language and political opportunism, while opposition groups and rights organizations cite her social media activity as a vital record of state abuses during the post-election crackdown.

The disputed October 29 elections saw President Samia claim roughly 98% of the vote, amid restrictions that barred major opposition figures from contesting.

Key opponents were detained or disqualified, with Tundu Lissu detained on treason charges and Luhaga Mpina barred on technical grounds.

Following the election, protests erupted across Tanzania, and human rights groups allege that hundreds of protesters were killed during a security crackdown.

Kimambi’s deactivation has sparked broader debate about social media governance, government influence, and the protection of activists abroad, highlighting the risks faced by critics of authoritarian regimes operating internationally.

