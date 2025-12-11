Connect with us

US and Uganda Sign $2.3bn Five-Year Bilateral Health Cooperation Agreement

Published

KAMPALA, Uganda, Dec 11 – The United States and Uganda have signed a five-year, $2.3 billion bilateral health cooperation agreement, aimed at strengthening Uganda’s healthcare system, improving disease surveillance, and expanding access to essential health services.

Officials said the agreement represents a significant milestone in US-Uganda health collaboration, providing predictable, long-term funding and technical support to address the country’s most pressing health challenges.

“This historic cooperation will strengthen Uganda’s health infrastructure and improve access to quality services for millions of citizens,” a US health official said.

The program will also enhance data collection, diagnostics, and disease surveillance systems, ensuring timely responses to outbreaks and other public health threats.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health welcomed the agreement, emphasizing that the partnership will bolster ongoing efforts to expand universal health coverage and improve health outcomes across all regions.

This initiative aligns with global efforts to enhance health security and strengthen partnerships between governments and international donors to address emerging health challenges in sub-Saharan Africa.

