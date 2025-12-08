Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

UN chief concerned by attempted coup in Benin – China Daily

Benin’s armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday.

Published

UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in Benin, his spokesperson said Sunday.

“The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns any attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin, which could also further threaten the stability of the region,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The secretary-general calls for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, Dujarric added.

Benin’s armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Benin coup thwarted by loyalist troops, president tells nation

The government said it had thwarted the mutiny hours after a group of soldiers declared a takeover on national television.

5 hours ago

Africa

Benin soldiers announce coup ahead of President Talon’s planned exit from office

Benin’s military has announced a coup, suspended the constitution, and closed borders after ousting President Patrice Talon, marking another power shake-up in West Africa...

22 hours ago

World

Benin opposition rejects results of parliament vote

Cotonou (AFP), Jan 12 – Benin’s main opposition on Thursday rejected the results of this week’s parliamentary election, claiming vote buying and fraud allowed...

January 12, 2023

World

‘Unprovoked and unjustified’: world reacts to attack on Ukraine

Paris (AFP), Feb 24 – World leaders on Thursday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Western capitals vowing to escalate sanctions against Moscow...

February 24, 2022