UN chief concerned by attempted coup in Benin – China Daily

UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in Benin, his spokesperson said Sunday.

“The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns any attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin, which could also further threaten the stability of the region,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement.

The secretary-general calls for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, Dujarric added.

Benin’s armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday.