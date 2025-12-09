Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN chief concerned by attempted coup in Benin – China Daily

The secretary-general calls for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, Dujarric added.

Published

UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in Benin, his spokesperson said Sunday.

“The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns any attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin, which could also further threaten the stability of the region,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The secretary-general calls for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, Dujarric added.

Benin’s armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said in a statement on Sunday.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

UN chief concerned by attempted coup in Benin – China Daily

Benin's armed forces have foiled an attempted mutiny aimed at destabilizing the state and its institutions, Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou...

1 day ago

Africa

Benin coup thwarted by loyalist troops, president tells nation

The government said it had thwarted the mutiny hours after a group of soldiers declared a takeover on national television.

1 day ago

Africa

Benin soldiers announce coup ahead of President Talon’s planned exit from office

Benin’s military has announced a coup, suspended the constitution, and closed borders after ousting President Patrice Talon, marking another power shake-up in West Africa...

2 days ago

World

Guterres Urges Global Action as 50 Million People Trapped in Modern Slavery

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed every year on December 2nd.

December 2, 2025

Africa

Guterres warns against a polarised world, calls for “interconnected multipolarity” at AU-EU Summit

Guterres cautioned that while the world is becoming multipolar, history shows that multipolarity without strong multilateral mechanisms does not guarantee peace — recalling Europe’s...

November 25, 2025

Climate Financing

UN climate talks fail to secure new fossil fuel promises

A representative for Colombia furiously criticised the COP presidency for not allowing countries to object to the deal in the final meeting on Saturday,...

November 23, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Beijing calls for stronger voice of justice at the UN

Li made the remarks on Wednesday when he had separate meetings in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 80th...

September 26, 2025

Fifth Estate

Guterres: A Rescue plan for Sustainable Development

The global development crisis is not abstract. It is measured in families going to bed hungry, children going unvaccinated, girls being forced to drop...

June 7, 2025