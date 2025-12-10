Ukraine ready for “security guaranteed” elections in 60-90 days: Zelensky – China Daily

KIEV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country will be ready for elections in 60 to 90 days if the United States and Europe guarantee security for such a vote, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“Moreover, I ask now, and I declare this openly, that the United States help me, possibly together with European colleagues, to ensure security for the elections.

And then in the next 60-90 days, Ukraine will be ready to hold elections. I personally have the will and readiness for this,” Zelensky told reporters.

The president also noted that the issue of elections in Ukraine depends primarily on Ukrainians, not on the people of other countries

He said that while the United States is not yet ready for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, negotiations on providing stable security guarantees are underway.