British High Commission protests omission of its responses to BATUK inquiry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — The British High Commission in Kenya has expressed disappointment after its formal submission to a parliamentary inquiry into the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) was not reflected in the final report released by the National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the High Commission said the UK had fully cooperated with the inquiry and provided a detailed response addressing the issues raised, including steps taken to remedy long-standing concerns.

“While we deeply regret the challenges which have arisen in relation to our defence presence in Kenya, we are disappointed our submission to the Committee was not incorporated into the report’s conclusions,” the statement read.

The Commission added that it “stands ready to investigate” any new allegations contained in the report “under our jurisdiction fully once evidence is provided.”

The UK emphasised that it “highly values its defence relationship with Kenya,” noting that bilateral cooperation includes training, education and capability development aimed at strengthening regional and global security.

Following the British statement, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the Kenyan government was aligned with the UK’s position, underscoring the importance of sustained defence cooperation between the two countries.

“We associate fully with this statement, aware of the significance of the defence cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom and confident that any issues of concern are surmountable,” Sing’Oei said.

Decades-long abuses

The Committee’s 94-page report—concluding a two-year investigation—accuses British soldiers of decades of sexual abuse, killings, environmental destruction, human rights violations and labour-related misconduct in training zones across Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Parliament cited extensive testimony from communities living around training areas, civil society groups, victims, community elders and state agencies.

Among the allegations documented in the report are killings, assaults and maimings linked to BATUK personnel; public fights involving soldiers; pollution; land degradation; and hazards from unexploded ordnance.

The Committee said many local residents now view BATUK as “an occupying presence rather than a development partner,” drawing comparisons to colonial-era injustices.

One of the most prominent cases highlighted is the 2012 murder of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki. Her body was discovered in a hotel septic tank months after she was last seen with British soldiers.

The parliamentary report says the “pursuit of justice has been slow and fraught with frustration” and alleges investigative obstruction by BATUK personnel.

A former British soldier accused of her killing was arrested in the UK last month following a domestic warrant and now faces extradition to Kenya. He denies the charges and is contesting extradition.

BATUK has operated in Kenya for decades, training thousands of British troops annually, while more than 1,000 Kenyan soldiers receive UK training each year.

Despite the strategic benefits, the unit’s presence has repeatedly drawn public scrutiny over alleged misconduct and insufficient accountability mechanisms.