Uhuru Urges Unity, Peace and Road Safety in Christmas Message to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of goodwill to Kenyans during the Christmas season, calling for unity, peace and caution on the roads as families travel to celebrate the holidays.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Kenyatta extended his Christmas wishes to the nation, praying for peace, joy and God’s blessings for Kenyan families.

“As we mark this Christmas season, I extend my sincere wishes of peace, joy, and God’s blessings to you and your families,” Kenyatta said.

The former Head of State urged Kenyans to reflect on values that bind the nation together, including love, compassion and hope.

“May this festive period remind us of the values that unite us — love, unity, compassion, and hope for a brighter future,” he added.

Kenyatta also appealed to those travelling during the festive season to prioritise road safety, noting that many families are on the move to reunite with loved ones.

“As many travel to be with loved ones, I urge all to exercise caution on our roads. Let us be patient, obey traffic rules, and remember that no journey is worth a life. Together, let us commit to arriving safely,” he said.

Looking ahead to the coming year, Kenyatta expressed optimism for the country, wishing Kenyans a peaceful and prosperous 2026 marked by unity and mutual respect.

“Looking ahead, I wish you a prosperous New Year 2026, filled with unity, peace, and mutual respect for the good of our beloved nation. Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year to you all,” he said.

