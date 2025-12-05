Uhuru hails signing of Washington Accord, as a new dawn for DRC and Rwanda

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 -Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the signing of the Washington Peace Agreement between Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, calling it a ‘new dawn’ for the two nations and the wider Great Lakes region.

The accord, signed in Washington, establishes a permanent ceasefire between the two countries and outlines commitments to disarm rebel groups, facilitate the safe return of refugees, and open a new framework for cross-border economic cooperation.

Uhuru, who has served as a regional peace facilitator in previous DRC-Rwanda talks, described the accord as a significant breakthrough for East and Central Africa and a major step toward sustainable peace.