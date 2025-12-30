Ugenya man filmed carrying tied-up python on bicycle says KWS failing farmers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — A Ugenya man filmed carrying a tied-up python on a bicycle has demanded urgent government action, accusing the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) of failing to contain human-wildlife conflict in western Kenya and warning that repeated python attacks on livestock are undermining food security efforts under President William Ruto’s administration.

The man, whose identity the police did not immediately disclose, said he killed the snake after it attacked and killed one of his dogs that helped guard farms from repeated monkey invasions, calling the incident the latest in a series of python attacks that have left villagers fearful and counting losses.

“I was so mad after seeing my dog killed by the python. And this is not the first time,” he said after reporting the matter at the local police station.

“These pythons have become a menace in this area.”

He claimed large pythons have repeatedly attacked domestic animals in Luoka, within Ugenya in Siaya, and neighbouring villages, particularly goats and sheep, forcing residents who depend on livestock to remain on constant alert, especially at night.

Beyond snakes, the resident also raised alarm over monkeys he says have invaded farms, destroying crops and worsening food insecurity in the area.

He argued that unchecked human-wildlife conflict is eroding gains farmers are trying to make under the government’s food production drive.

He has now called on the government, through KWS, to act swiftly to contain the situation and prevent further losses.

Western Kenya has in recent years recorded multiple incidents of pythons and other wildlife straying into human settlements, a trend often linked to habitat loss, flooding and changing weather patterns that push animals closer to villages.

KWS has previously urged communities to promptly report wildlife encounters to allow trained officers to handle the animals safely.

Residents of Luoka say patience is wearing thin, warning that frustration is growing as wildlife-related incidents become more frequent and authorities fail to respond decisively.