UDA sets January 10 Date for Grassroots Elections in 20 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct grassroots elections across 20 counties early next year, following a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Elections Board (NEB).

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by NEB Chair Anthony Mwaura, the party announced that polling centres elections in the remaining counties will be held on January 10, 2026.

The joint meeting that approved the roadmap was chaired by Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki.

According to the statement, registration for aspirants seeking to participate in the polls opens on December 4, 2025, at noon, when the online portals will be activated. The exercise will close on December 23, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The NEB will also issue the official notice for the grassroots elections on December 4, marking the formal commencement of the election cycle.

Once registered, candidates will have a campaign window running through the festive season and into the new year, culminating in the election day on January 10.

The counties set to hold elections are: Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kakamega, and Vihiga.

The party said additional details, including polling procedures, dispute mechanisms, and final county-specific arrangements will be communicated by the National Elections Board in due course.

The UDA, whose slogan is Kazi ni Kazi, has been rolling out grassroots polls across the country as part of a broader plan to strengthen internal democracy and restructure its county and ward-level leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.