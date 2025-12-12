UDA mourns Deputy Secretary-General Daniel Ole Sambu

Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is mourning the death of its Deputy Secretary-General, Daniel Ole Sambu who President William Samoei Ruto described as a devoted and patriotic leader.

The UDA party leader confirmed Sambu’s death in statement on Friday night.

He remembered him as “a gentleman and a solid grassroots mobiliser,” a figure whose calm influence and organisational strength, he noted, played a central role in UDA’s internal cohesion and community outreach.

The President further hailed Ole Sambu as “a steadfast UDA leader who subscribed to mature and progressive politics,” highlighting his commitment to dialogue-driven leadership and his grounding in principled political engagement.

As condolences poured in, President Ruto extended sympathy to the late official’s family, friends, and the broader UDA fraternity.

