U.S. steps up Space Diplomacy with Africa, pledges support for independent and transparent programs

NAIROBI,Kenya,Dec 17— The United States has signaled a major expansion of its space diplomacy in Africa, convening the first-ever U.S.-Africa Technical and Regulatory Space Training Meeting as Washington seeks to position itself as a long-term partner in the continent’s rapidly growing space sector.

The meeting, held under the auspices of the U.S. Department of State, brought together representatives from more than a dozen African space agencies and U.S. regulatory bodies, marking what officials described as a strategic shift toward deeper cooperation on satellite governance, licensing, and responsible space exploration.

According to the State Department’s Office of the Spokesperson, the talks were convened by Senior Bureau Official (SBO) for African Affairs Ambassador Jonathan Pratt, who framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to strengthen African-led space capabilities ahead of the NewSpace Africa Conference, scheduled for April 20–23, 2026, in Libreville, Gabon.

“This meeting represented the first step in the United States deepening space diplomacy on the African continent,”the US State Department said.

The Department said the engagement was “the first in a series of technical and regulatory trainings in the lead-up to the conference.

The US pointed out that the initiative is designed to help African partners navigate the increasingly complex legal and commercial dimensions of space activity.

In pointed remarks that underscored Washington’s geopolitical messaging, Pratt emphasized that the United States wants African nations to build self-reliant and transparent space programs, free from undue external influence.

“SBO Pratt conveyed that the United States aims to empower African nations to create locally owned, financially sound, and internationally-aligned space programs – not dependent, opaque, or controlled by outside actors,” the US State Department said.

The comments come as Africa’s space footprint expands rapidly.

The continent now has more than 60 satellites in orbit, supporting services ranging from climate monitoring and disaster response to telecommunications and national security.

U.S. officials said the meeting represents a foundational step in aligning African space ambitions with international norms on safety, sustainability, and responsible use of outer space.

The State Department noted, adding that participants agreed to work more closely to “advance responsible exploration in space and collaborate transparently and openly.”

The training meeting drew participation from space agencies across Africa, reflecting the continent’s growing diversity of space actors.

Countries represented included Kenya, Senegal, Angola, Mauritius, Djibouti, Nigeria, , Botswana, Gabon, Ethiopia, Namibia, Rwanda, and Egypt.

On the U.S. side, officials from the Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) joined the discussions.

