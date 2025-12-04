Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Places Ties with Tanzania Under Review Amid Governance and Security Concerns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-The United States has initiated a comprehensive review of its relationship with Tanzania, citing serious concerns over the Tanzanian government’s recent actions regarding governance, human rights, and security.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 4, the U.S. Department of State announced the decision, marking a significant downturn in the bilateral relationship.

“The United States values its longstanding partnership with the people of Tanzania. Recent actions by the Government of Tanzania, however, raise grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian Government as a partner,” the statement read.

Human Rights and Electoral Violence

The State Department explicitly detailed the issues compelling the reconsideration of ties. These include the ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to U.S. investment, and disturbing violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following Tanzania’s October 29 elections.

The U.S. government warned that these actions have severe implications, stating they have put American citizens, tourists, and U.S. interests in Tanzania at risk, and threatened to undermine the mutual prosperity and security that have defined our partnership for decades.

“The future of our bilateral relationship with the Government of Tanzania will be based on its actions,”the statement read.

Preceding Security Alert

The announcement follows days after the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam issued a heightened security alert for its citizens, warning of potential widespread anti-government demonstrations and associated disruptions.

The advisory warned of calls for nationwide protests on December 9, cautioning that activity could commence as early as December 5.

The alert is informed by the unrest that followed the October 29 elections, a period that saw destruction of public infrastructure, violence against civilians, internet shutdowns, and major travel disruptions.

The advisory urges travelers to prepare for possible widespread disruptions, including the possibility of unrest, nation-wide curfews, an internet blackout, cancellation of ferries to Zanzibar, cancellation of international flights, and roadblocks enacted to enforce strict movement controls.

Increased Scrutiny on Foreign Nationals

The Embassy’s notice also highlighted reports of increased attention from local security authorities toward foreign nationals. Following the recent unrest, security forces have reportedly been searching electronics for evidence of connection to unrest or politically sensitive content.

Tanzanian authorities have also reminded the public that under local law, the sharing of pictures or videos that may cause panic is a criminal offense, indicating a tightened environment for sharing politically sensitive material online.

