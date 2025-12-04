Connect with us

At Kenyatta University, the Registrar (Academic), Prof. Benard Kivunge, announced that all First Semester activities for the 2025/2026 Academic Year will resume on Monday, November 10, urging students to report without fail/FILE

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Two petitioners move to court to compel KU Chancellor to step aside over alleged mismanagement

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Two petitioners have moved to court seeking orders to compel Kenyatta University Chancellor, Professor Paul Kuria, to proceed on leave pending investigations into his administration over the past six months.

The aggrieved petitioners, claim that the Chancellor – who is expected to vacate office in two months – has interfered with the university’s management.

They argue that unless the court intervenes, the institution is likely to face a crisis in its administrative operations.

Through their lawyer, Odhiambo Ouma, the applicants told Justice Byram Ongaya that the Chancellor has demoted several directors and appointed his relatives to key administrative positions within the university.

The lawyer said that the Chancellor unless removed through the order of the court, the institution is likely to face crisis in administration.

The judge did certify the matter agent and directed the same served upon the Chancellor, permanent secretary ministry of education and public service commission.

The court further directed that the application be heard inter parties on 16th December 2025 so as to give the court an opportunity to make a determination of the issues raised.

