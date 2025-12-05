Connect with us

A police officer accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old student in Mombasa County in 2016 was on Thursday set to be arraigned in court to face murder charges. /FILE

Two jailed for 10 years over transformer vandalism

In delivering the judgement, the Court noted that the sentences were issued as a deterrent to would-be offenders and as a signal to the public to the seriousness of crimes targeting electricity infrastructure.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – The Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court has sentenced two men to 10 years in prison each or to pay a fine of KShs. 5 million individually for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

The first accused person, was arrested in July 2025 in a joint operation by Kenya Power-attached police officers and officers from Migori Police Station.

He was found with 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalised transformers. Despite his plea of not guilty, the court found the evidence sufficient, and the judge proceeded to sentence him.

The second accused, was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa DCI officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that the second accused was also in possession of a transformer fuse. He too pleaded not guilty but was convicted and sentenced.

