Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto during the launch of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary

JOBS

Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary to create 18,000 jobs: Ruto

The Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary expansion isn’t just saving rhinos, it’s creating 18,000 jobs, boosting local tourism, and turning conservation into real income for communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – President William Ruto has announced that the expansion of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary will create more than 18,000 new jobs and inject billions into the local economy by 2030.

Speaking during the launch of the sanctuary on Tuesday, President Ruto said the project is not just about protecting wildlife but also about unlocking income opportunities for communities in Taita Taveta and across Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Ruto said Kenya is now home to the largest rhino sanctuary in the world, following the expansion of the protected area from 92 square kilometres to 3,200 square kilometres.

The sanctuary will host about 200 black rhinos, forming the biggest single population of the species in the country.

He explained that overcrowding in previous sanctuaries had slowed breeding and increased conflict among the animals, putting their survival at risk.

“This expansion corrects past mistakes and helps us secure the future of Kenya’s black rhinos,” he said.

Ruto said the sanctuary is already creating jobs through ranger deployment, fencing, surveillance, construction, logistics and local supply chains.

As tourism increases in the area, he said more opportunities will open up for lodges, tour guides, artisans, transport operators and community businesses.

“By 2030, this project will create over 18,000 jobs and generate more than Sh5.8 billion in tourism and conservancy revenue,” he said.

The President added that conservation will now be treated as economic investment, not a cost to taxpayers.

He said the government has already invested in modern security technology including drones, AI cameras, digital radio networks and a dedicated aircraft to protect the rhinos.

Ruto assured local residents that they will not be “spectators” but owners and beneficiaries of the project.

He said the government will enforce mandatory community benefit-sharing and develop new water projects, roads and other infrastructure to support the region.

The President also praised partners such as the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and international conservation groups for helping make the expansion possible.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, Cuba to finalize environmental cooperation deal by March

Kenya and Cuba set up joint technical teams to refine an environmental cooperation MOU, focusing on biodiversity, pollution control, and ecosystem management.

1 hour ago

crime

2 women arrested in Nairobi over fake NPS calling letters

Police arrest two women in Nairobi for defrauding job seekers with counterfeit NPS calling letters. Sh330,200 recovered; manhunt underway for third suspect.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt hands over refurbished Gatundu Level V Hospital to Kiambu County

Ministry of Health hands over refurbished Gatundu Level 5 Hospital to Kiambu County, boosting healthcare delivery under the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Gachagua declare Kamba–Kikuyu merger ‘already done’

Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua now claim the Kamba–Kikuyu political merger is already complete.

3 hours ago

crime

Sexually assaulted and strangled: autopsy details Embakasi teen’s murder

Postmortem confirms 12-year-old Patience Mumbe was sexually assaulted and killed in Embakasi, Nairobi. Police review CCTV footage as investigations continue.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya rights index risks downgrade as govt delays key reports

KNCHR urges Kenya to fast-track submission of overdue human rights reports under African Charter and CRPD, emphasizing accountability and protection of vulnerable groups.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Corruption impedes human rights, new report faults half-hearted measures

KNCHR urges whistleblower protection, HRBA adoption, and Conflict of Interest Act implementation to curb corruption threatening human rights in Kenya.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Economic, social and cultural rights violations top reported abuses in 2025

KNCHR reports ECOSOC rights violations as the most common complaints in Kenya, urging urgent action to protect access to health, education, housing, and social...

6 hours ago