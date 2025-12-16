Tragedy in Migori as 15-year-old pupil dies by suicide after being denied permission to go to church

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16-Police in Migori are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who died by suicide at his family home following a disagreement with his mother on Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the juvenile was last seen alive at around 10:50 a.m. by his father after he was denied permission by his mother to go to church.

Shortly thereafter, family members discovered his body hanging from a mango tree near a latrine within the homestead.

According to a police report filed at Migori Police Station, the incident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on December 14, 2025, by the boy’s father, Ayub Odhiambo Odiero.

Officers from Migori Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Suna East, visited and processed the scene.

“Officers from Migori and DCI Suna East visited the scene and established the said juvenile had committed suicide by hanging himself on a mango tree near the latrine within their compound,” the police report read.

The deceased, was a pupil at Otacho Primary School.

Scene of Crime personnel documented the scene before the body was removed to Migori County Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Detectives from DCI Suna East are leading further inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.