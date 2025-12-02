Three Nyamira MCAs Deny Taking Part in Governor Nyaribo Impeachment Vote, File Forgery Complaint

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 — Three Members of the Nyamira County Assembly have denied participating in the vote that led to the impeachment of Governor Amos Nyaribo, accusing the assembly of forging their signatures to push the motion through.

The MCAs — Priscilla Nyatichi (nominated), Julius Nyangana (Rigoma), and Elijah Abere (Mekenene) — have filed a formal complaint at Nyali Police Station in Mombasa, claiming they were not present in Nyamira during the contentious impeachment proceedings.

Nyatichi, speaking to reporters, said she was on a family vacation in Mombasa at the time of the vote and had not delegated her voting rights to anyone.

“I never sent anyone to vote on my behalf during last week’s impeachment of our governor. I have already reported the matter at Nyali Police Station,” she said.

She added that she intends to pursue legal action, accusing the assembly of defamation and forging her signature and stamp to create the impression that she had participated in the impeachment.

The three MCAs now want police to investigate what they term an “unauthorized and fraudulent use” of their identities during the voting exercise. They allege that assembly officials allowed — or failed to prevent — the use of forged signatures to artificially boost the votes required to remove Governor Nyaribo from office.

Their complaint adds a new twist to the impeachment saga, which has already triggered political tension in Nyamira amid claims of coercion, irregularities, and procedural violations.

Police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint and are expected to summon relevant assembly officials as investigations begin.

Governor Nyaribo was impeached by the assembly last week on charges including gross misconduct, abuse of office, and financial irregularities.

The matter is now before the Senate, which will determine whether to uphold or overturn the impeachment.