Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

The Lumumba Affordable Housing Project: Transforming the Skyline of Kisumu City

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 5 – It’s lunch hour, the over 1200 workers at Lumumba Affordable Housing Project gather outside for a quick lunch.

There are over 10 serving points maned by different ‘Mathe wa Food’ as the workers fondly refer to them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is replicated everyday as the Project gathers momentum towards its completion slated for June 2026. Visible from the highway as you approach

Kisumu, the massive project defines the City’s skyline like no other project.

The Government led Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is transforming skylines, promoting livelihoods and facilitating growth of local economies

across the country. This is evidenced by the transformation that the Boma Yangu Lumumba Affordable Housing Project, located in Kisumu Central

Constituency in Kisumu, is bringing. The area is shaping up to a thriving urban locality. Small businesses are experiencing increased foot fall as locals directly and indirectly benefit from the onsite construction exercise.

Speaking during the inspection of the progress of the construction of the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project, Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Charles Hinga, lauded Kenyans for their support on the government’s initiative to provide economically affordable

housing options for the population in Kisumu Central Constituency and beyond.

“The 2,384-unit residential project offers a solution to the housing shortage experienced in the county. We have similar complete and ongoing projects in 111 constituencies across the 47 counties. As mentioned yesterday, our projects have auxiliary infrastructure within the project areas to provide socio-

economic empowerment of the community within these spaces,” he added.

There are 452 housing units under the Social Housing typology; 1,192 under the Affordable Housing typology and 740 housing units under the Market

Rate typology. Through this initiative, the gated-community concept is coming to life, as the location of the project site allows the area residents to enjoyproximity to schools, commercial centers, hospitals, and social recreational areas.

Also present at the inspection tour was Principal Secretary for Basic Education Amb. Julius Bitok who lauded the initiative to incorporate key amenities within the new housing projects across the country.

“We are excited that the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project not only has some key amenities within its ecosystem, but it also stands next to Kaloleni Muslim Primary School, the United Mall and Kisumu Polytechnic among many other key amenities found in Kisumu Dala,” shared an elated Bitok.

On his part, the Principal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, explained the net effect of the AHP projects as they pave the way for improved living conditions and housing security for low and middle-income families, reducing the burden of accessing decent housing.

“Having safe, secure spaces is the cornerstone of better living. The police stations will provide for a conducive environment for families and the community to grow and thrive as the crime rates will go down. With secure spaces, businesses can operate knowing well that their business is protected from thieves and that their customers can transact business freely and without the fear of getting mugged.

The Lumumba Affordable Housing Project is found in Kenya’s 3rd largest city, Kisumu. The casual workers employed daily is expected to increase as the finishing and installation workforce are incorporated, assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High-Powered Team of Principal Secretaries Tours Key Development Projects in Kisumu

PS Omollo, who led the delegation, said the visit formed part of a routine multi-agency review of government programmes.

19 hours ago

Top stories

PS Hinga Hands Over Key Amenities at Mukuru Estate Ahead of Allocation of 5,000 New Housing Units

The amenities handed over include a fully equipped ECDE and daycare centre, a strip mall with spaces for local businesses such as cybercafés, eateries,...

2 days ago

Headlines

Kisumu Women Defend PS Omollo’s Community Work against political attacks by Wanga

The women, who marched from estates including Kaloleni, Nyalenda, Manyatta and Obunga, carried placards condemning the governor and demanding that she “leave PS Omollo...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh440mn Lake Victoria Basin HQ launched in Kisumu

The state-of-the-art facility — built and financed jointly by taxpayers across the region — is expected to enhance cooperation in the management of Africa’s...

7 days ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Lands Court halts eviction of Makongeni Residents and planned demolition of estate.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Respondents to immediately restore water and electricity, and barred them from carrying out any further evictions or demolitions pending...

November 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu artisans vows appeal after losing prime land to Kenya Railways

The Kisumu Jua Kali Artisans Association will appeal a High Court ruling that declared their long-occupied land belongs to Kenya Railways, arguing the site...

November 20, 2025

County News

Kibuye Market Chairlady ‘Nyaramba’ denied bail in assault case

Kisumu market leader Judith Matengo, popularly known as Nyaramba, has been remanded until November 24 over security concerns following a violent assault on two...

November 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market Chairlady arrested after violent assault amid a leadership tussle

Kisumu police have arrested Kibuye Market chairlady Judith Matengo, alias Nyaramba, over a violent assault on two businesswomen. The attack, linked to leadership disputes,...

November 18, 2025