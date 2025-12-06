The Lumumba Affordable Housing Project: Transforming the Skyline of Kisumu City

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 5 – It’s lunch hour, the over 1200 workers at Lumumba Affordable Housing Project gather outside for a quick lunch.

There are over 10 serving points maned by different ‘Mathe wa Food’ as the workers fondly refer to them.

This is replicated everyday as the Project gathers momentum towards its completion slated for June 2026. Visible from the highway as you approach

Kisumu, the massive project defines the City’s skyline like no other project.

The Government led Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is transforming skylines, promoting livelihoods and facilitating growth of local economies

across the country. This is evidenced by the transformation that the Boma Yangu Lumumba Affordable Housing Project, located in Kisumu Central

Constituency in Kisumu, is bringing. The area is shaping up to a thriving urban locality. Small businesses are experiencing increased foot fall as locals directly and indirectly benefit from the onsite construction exercise.

Speaking during the inspection of the progress of the construction of the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project, Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Charles Hinga, lauded Kenyans for their support on the government’s initiative to provide economically affordable

housing options for the population in Kisumu Central Constituency and beyond.

“The 2,384-unit residential project offers a solution to the housing shortage experienced in the county. We have similar complete and ongoing projects in 111 constituencies across the 47 counties. As mentioned yesterday, our projects have auxiliary infrastructure within the project areas to provide socio-

economic empowerment of the community within these spaces,” he added.

There are 452 housing units under the Social Housing typology; 1,192 under the Affordable Housing typology and 740 housing units under the Market

Rate typology. Through this initiative, the gated-community concept is coming to life, as the location of the project site allows the area residents to enjoyproximity to schools, commercial centers, hospitals, and social recreational areas.

Also present at the inspection tour was Principal Secretary for Basic Education Amb. Julius Bitok who lauded the initiative to incorporate key amenities within the new housing projects across the country.

“We are excited that the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project not only has some key amenities within its ecosystem, but it also stands next to Kaloleni Muslim Primary School, the United Mall and Kisumu Polytechnic among many other key amenities found in Kisumu Dala,” shared an elated Bitok.

On his part, the Principal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, explained the net effect of the AHP projects as they pave the way for improved living conditions and housing security for low and middle-income families, reducing the burden of accessing decent housing.

“Having safe, secure spaces is the cornerstone of better living. The police stations will provide for a conducive environment for families and the community to grow and thrive as the crime rates will go down. With secure spaces, businesses can operate knowing well that their business is protected from thieves and that their customers can transact business freely and without the fear of getting mugged.

The Lumumba Affordable Housing Project is found in Kenya’s 3rd largest city, Kisumu. The casual workers employed daily is expected to increase as the finishing and installation workforce are incorporated, assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.