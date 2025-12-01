Connect with us

Teachers to Move From MINET to SHA in Major Health Cover Transition

The transition is part of the government’s phased rollout of the new UHC architecture, which seeks to streamline medical benefits.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Over 400,000 teachers across the country are expected to transition from the MINET medical insurance scheme to the Social Health Authority (SHA) in what is being billed as one o-f the most significant shifts in public sector healthcare coverage in recent years.

The transition is part of the government’s phased rollout of the new Universal Health Care (UHC) architecture, which seeks to streamline medical benefits for all public employees under a unified system.

The decision means teachers currently under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC)’s MINET medical plan will soon be covered through SHA, the state-managed health financing framework replacing the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Officials say the move is designed to widen access to healthcare services, enhance accountability in insurance payouts, and align the teaching workforce to a standardized national benefits structure.

TSC’s Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei on Sunday assured teachers that medical services for 320 ongoing inpatient cases, both within Kenya and in foreign facilities, will continue without disruption as the SHA rollout takes effect.

Mitei said the Commission is closely coordinating with relevant institutions to ensure that beneficiaries currently admitted or undergoing treatment remain fully covered even as the country shifts from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the new SHA structure.

She noted that no teacher under active inpatient care will be affected by administrative transition processes, emphasising that safeguarding uninterrupted medical services is a top priority during the shift.

