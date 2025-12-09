Tanzania Declares Planned Independence Day Protests Illegal, Warns of ‘Attempted Coup’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Tanzania’s government has declared that nationwide anti-government protests planned for today will be unlawful, warning that participation could amount to an “attempted coup,” as heavy deployments of security forces were reported across major cities.

The demonstrations were called by activists and opposition groups to coincide with the anniversary of mainland Tanzania’s independence from Britain.

The protests come in the wake of violent suppression of demonstrations during the October elections, which observers say remain among the bloodiest in the country’s recent history.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of people were believed to have been killed when security forces cracked down on post-election protests sparked by the exclusion of several prominent opposition candidates from the ballot.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with nearly 98 percent of the vote, a result the opposition has rejected as illegitimate.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged Tanzanian authorities to respect fundamental freedoms ahead of the planned demonstrations. The agency called for the lifting of a nationwide ban on protests and cautioned security forces against the excessive use of force.

“We urge all authorities to ensure that the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association are fully respected,” the OHCHR said, adding that the international community is closely monitoring the situation.

Reports from Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Dodoma indicate an unusually heavy presence of police and military units, with armoured vehicles stationed at key intersections and government buildings.

Authorities have warned that any gatherings, marches or political assembly today will be treated as illegal.

Interior officials insist the measures are necessary to prevent what they describe as “organized attempts to destabilize the nation.”

Opposition leaders, however, accuse the government of weaponizing the law to suppress dissent and prevent citizens from expressing frustration over what they describe as a growing democratic and human rights crisis.

Human rights organizations have warned that tensions could escalate rapidly if security forces respond aggressively to any attempted gatherings.

Diplomatic missions in Tanzania have also issued advisories, urging foreign nationals to avoid crowded areas, remain vigilant, and monitor developments closely.

As Tanzania marks another year since gaining independence, the country finds itself grappling with one of its most significant political and human rights challenges in decades, with both domestic and international actors calling for restraint, dialogue, and political reforms.