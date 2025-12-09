Connect with us

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Africa

Tanzania crackdown on planned protest leaves streets deserted

The demonstrations were called to demand political reforms in the wake of October’s post-election unrest which left an unknown number of people dead.

Published

Security has been tightened across Tanzania with police and military seen patrolling major cities ahead of anticipated anti-government protests called to coincide with independence day.

By midday, however, no demonstrations had begun.

Residents in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, Mwanza and several other urban centres reported an unusually slow start to the day, with many people choosing to remain indoors amid uncertainty over whether protests would happen.

The demonstrations were called to demand political reforms in the wake of October’s post-election unrest which left an unknown number of people dead.

The authorities have admitted using force against protesters, claiming that some groups were attempting to overthrow the regime.

On Tuesday, BBC reporters observed nearly empty streets in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. This was a stark contrast to the city’s usual weekday bustle.

Although quiet, the atmosphere remained tense.

Security vehicles were seen driving along major roads and intersections, while officers took up positions at strategic locations, including around key public infrastructure.

On social media, activists and campaigners urged supporters to stay alert, suggesting any demonstrations were unlikely to begin until the afternoon. The messaging echoed previous protest calls in Tanzania, when turnout increased later in the day.

Motorists who ventured out reported frequent checks at roadblocks, where officers questioned drivers about their destinations.

The government has not issued detailed comments on the heightened security measures or on the planned protests.

Tanzanian authorities have banned the planned protests and cancelled independence day celebrations, urging citizens to stay indoors.

