Sugarcane Workers Suspend Strike After Govt Promises Sh1bnPartial Payment

Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers suspends planned strike after government assures partial payment of salary arrears and benefits totaling Sh. 10.8 billion, pending full settlement by June 2026.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 24 – A planned strike by sugarcane plantation workers that was scheduled for this week has been temporarily suspended after last-minute assurances from the government. While the move offers short-term relief, long-standing grievances over unpaid salaries and benefits remain unresolved.

The industrial action was called by the Kenya Union of Sugarcane Plantation and Allied Workers (KUSPAW) in response to prolonged delays in salary payments, which have left many workers facing financial hardship.

KUSPAW Secretary General Francis Wangara explained that the union agreed to hold back the strike following a meeting with Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr. Paul Rono in Eldoret on Sunday.

“We had already issued a strike notice, but we indicated clearly that if the government showed commitment to pay the workers, we would give direction on the way forward,” Wangara said.

At the heart of the dispute are delayed salaries and unpaid benefits owed to both current and former employees in the sugar sector. According to KUSPAW, the total amount owed currently stands at Sh10.8 billion, covering salary arrears and accumulated benefits.

Workers expressed particular distress due to the timing of the delays, which comes just days before Christmas, a period when many families depend on their wages to meet basic needs.

During discussions with the union, the government pledged to release Sh1 billion as a partial payment before the festive season, with further payments planned in phases starting January 2026.

“The understanding was that this Sh. 1 billion would be paid first, then more money would follow as we push to reduce the total arrears,” Wangara said.

However, by the time of the union’s update, no formal confirmation had been received that the funds had been released. Wangara warned that failure to act on the commitment could undermine workers’ confidence in the government’s handling of labour issues.

The PS and Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture have also committed that the full amount owed would be cleared by June 30, 2026, with priority given to workers who have exited service and are yet to receive terminal benefits.

While the strike has been temporarily suspended, KUSPAW emphasized that it remains on high alert, warning that a failure to honor the commitments could lead to renewed industrial action.

“If these commitments fail, we will have no option but to reconsider our position,” Wangara said.

The development comes as a Christmas relief for sugarcane workers, but the resolution remains partial, with millions still awaiting full settlement of their salary arrears and benefits.

