Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Winnie Odinga

Kenya

“Stop treating youth like phone fixers,” Winnie Odinga tells leaders

Winnie Odinga urged Kenya’s leaders to respect young people and stop boxing them into narrow roles, saying youth want to be heard not sidelined.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Winnie Odinga has called on leaders and older generations to stop reducing young people to “phone fixers” and instead give them real space to shape Kenya’s future.

Speaking during an event honoring her father the late Raila Odinga’s legacy on International Human Rights Day, Winnie said Kenyan youth feel ignored, undervalued and boxed into stereotypes that limit their potential.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She said young people are exposed to a global world where they are told they are smart, capable and worthy yet at home they are treated as if their only skill is repairing gadgets.

“When you have a problem with your phone, you always ask a young person to fix it.

They do it in one minute, but that is not all they are good for. They need more space,” she said.

Winnie described Kenya as facing a “crisis of generations”, where older leaders keep shifting the goalposts whenever the youth try to step forward.

She said this constant dismissal is pushing many young people to withdraw from politics and public life.

She noted that while some youth take to the streets to demand inclusion, many others have simply “checked out” because they feel the system is not fair and their voices don’t matter.

“These young people are angry. They are not trying to burn down the house — they just want to be listened to,” she said.

Winnie also highlighted double standards that young women face, saying society calls them “disrespectful” for asking tough questions while praising men for the same behavior.

She urged leaders to embrace equality, humor and openness, saying change does not always have to come through conflict.

Winnie praised her father for teaching that leadership is not about titles but showing up, listening, and fighting for what is right.

She called on Kenyans to apply those lessons today and to build a country where all generations sit at the same table and help design the future together.

“Bullets don’t bring smiles. We are all human, all equal. Let’s stop the lip service and start acting,” she said.

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Haiti Mission

Kenyan Police Officers Lauded for Role in Stabilising Haiti

The officers returned a day after another contingent of 230, drawn from various NPS formations and units, departed for the Caribbean nation to reinforce...

20 minutes ago

Headlines

Ethical foundation necessary for enforcement of the Constitution – CJ Koome

CJ Koome explained that ethical leadership, both within the Judiciary and across governance systems, should not merely be about personal integrity but instead, about...

27 minutes ago

Kenya

Governors push for more power in security matters

Governors used the national summit to demand a stronger voice in security and foreign affairs, saying local challenges need county-level influence.

58 minutes ago

Headlines

Kenya faces serious human rights challenges, CJ Koome warns

"If all Kenyans are to enjoy the freedoms our Constitution guarantees, we must confront these challenges with honesty, courage, and a united resolve," CJ...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo honors Raila in human rights day message

Kalonzo marked Human Rights Day with a message, honouring Raila Odinga’s legacy and urging Kenyans to fight for justice and human dignity.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Embassy of Indonesia Successfully Promotes Its Education, Arts & Cultures in Kenya

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nairobi, WItjaksono Adji, in his remarks also expressed his gratitude for the invitation to participate in the event, which also...

3 hours ago

County News

Orengo Assures Siaya Residents Flagship Projects Fully Funded Despite Delays

Orengo said the county had no control over when funds are released, but promised that ongoing works would resume once approvals and disbursements were...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Defends Kenya–U.S. Health Pact, Highlights $1.6 Billion Cooperation Framework

President Ruto defended Kenya’s newly signed health cooperation agreement with the United States, insisting that the arrangement protects the interests of Kenyans.

4 hours ago