Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/CFM - Sharon Resian

Capital Health

State issues safety, health advisory as festive season begins

“Life does not have spare parts. If you are a driver, do not speed, do not overtake recklessly…Christmas should be about returning home safely, not about going to the mortuary,” Health PS Muthoni said

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health is urging Kenyans to observe road safety measures and avoid drunk driving during the festive season, citing an increase in road crashes and alcohol-related injuries reported in hospitals during this period.

Speaking during an end-of-year Thanksgiving Sabbath, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni warned that the increase in alcohol abuse is the root cause of domestic violence.

“During the festive season, many people travel, and often we are in a hurry. My brothers and sisters, life does not have spare parts.”

“If you are a driver, do not speed. Rest if you are tired, do not overtake recklessly. And most importantly, if you have drunk alcohol, please do not operate a vehicle at all. Even for motorcyclists, wear a helmet. Do not carry extra passengers and do not drive dangerously. Christmas should be about returning home safely, not about going to the mortuary,” Muthoni said.

She urged Kenyans to consume alcohol responsibly, maintain hygiene during social gatherings, ensure food and water safety, and make informed sexual and reproductive health decisions.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba called on parents to support their children’s talents, describing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as the most progressive education system in Kenya’s history.

“Out of the 1.13 million candidates who took the assessments, we only had seven cases of malpractice and in only two subjects from two schools. For the first time, we had a clean result.”

“And I want to encourage you and inform you that each and every one of those students is going to transition to grade 10 come 2026. And all those students, all those learners will be in class by the 12th of January 2026,” Ogamba said.

Nairobi Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, urged former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to work with the government to help promote development in the Kisii region.

“I was consulting with Baba (the Late Raila Odinga), who told me that even I will join the government so that it may be broad-based. And I have observed that the Honourable Uhuru has given our brother the number two position as they proceed, because Uhuru and the President are friends.”

“I see even our brother Matiangi being inside that 2027 government; the President and Matiangi should work together so the Abagusii community moves forward. And Matiangi, if you are watching me, join hands with President Ruto,” Mosiria stated.

