Standard Group Videographer Rashid Idi Dies After Short Illness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Rashid Idi, a senior videographer at the Standard Group, has passed away after a brief illness, his family confirmed. Idi died on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

According to colleagues, Idi had complained of not feeling well earlier in the day. His wife advised him to seek medical attention, but he reportedly chose to self-medicate.

Upon returning from work, she found him struggling to breathe and sweating profusely. He was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU, where he passed away.

Idi joined the Standard Group Editorial Department on January 17, 2013, and worked for over a decade, contributing significantly to visual storytelling and editorial excellence across the company’s platforms. He was widely respected for his professionalism, dedication, and creativity.

In 2016, he won the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Award alongside journalist Asha Mwilu, a recognition of his outstanding work in the field of journalism. Colleagues described him as humble, dependable, and a committed team player.

The family confirmed that arrangements are underway to transport his body to Malaba on Friday, ahead of his burial scheduled for Saturday. The body has been moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

His passing has been met with widespread mourning across the journalism community, with peers remembering him as a talented professional and a good man whose contributions will be deeply missed.