National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

Headlines

Speaker Wetang’ula confirms Kwanza MP is receiving treatment in India

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4-National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday moved to dispel persistent rumours claiming that Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi had died, assuring the House and the country that the legislator is alive and responding well to treatment in India.

Speaker Wetang’ula revealed that Wanyonyi had spent about a month at Nairobi Hospital, after which doctors recommended that he be flown to India for specialized care.

“I want to inform the House that Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, the Member for Kwanza, is unwell. He was in Nairobi Hospital for about a month, and the doctors recommended that we take him to India,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker added that he had personally spoken to the MP through a conference call on Monday, and the Clerk of the National Assembly had also held a conversation with him on Tuesday morning both confirming that the Kwanza lawmaker is stable.

Wetang’ula condemned what he described as ‘evil rumor mongers’ in Wanyonyi’s constituency who have been spreading claims that the MP had passed on and that Parliament was allegedly concealing the information.

“He has not passed on; he’s in a hospital in India and responding well to treatment,” he said.

The Speaker urged the public to ignore the false reports and allow the Wanyonyi family the space and privacy needed as the MP continues his recovery abroad.

Wanyonyi successfully retained his seat in the 2017 and 2022 general elections, representing FORD‑Kenya.

He currently serves in  the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock and the National Government Constituencies Development Committee.

In this article:, , , ,
