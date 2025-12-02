Connect with us

Cyril Ramaphosa

CHINA DAILY

South Africa to be fully engaged in G20 despite tensions with Washington: president – China Daily

US President Donald Trump claimed earlier this week that South Africa would not be invited to next year’s G20 meetings amid tensions in bilateral ties.

Published

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the country would remain fully engaged in G20 activities, despite recent tensions with the United States, the host of next year’s G20 meetings.

The president made the remarks in a national address after South Africa presided over the G20 Leaders’ Summit a week ago, from which Washington was absent. US President Donald Trump claimed earlier this week that South Africa would not be invited to next year’s G20 meetings amid tensions in bilateral ties.

“We must make it clear that South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20 and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the US absence from this year’s leaders’ summit was rooted in misinformation and “regrettable.” Trump had cited allegations of “white genocide” in the African country as the reason for boycotting the summit.

“This is blatant misinformation about our country. It is even more unfortunate that the reasons the US gave for its non-participation were based on baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa had handed over the G20 presidency to the United States earlier this week and that his country values its relationship with Washington and remains committed to dialogue.

The United States is scheduled to formally take over the presidency on Dec 1.

