Sonko Offers Sh300,000 Bounty for Meru Bodaboda Gang Linked to Sexual Assault

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced a Sh300,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of members of a Meru bodaboda gang accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a widely condemned incident.

Sonko, who shared details of the case on his social media platforms, expressed outrage over the attack and urged members of the public to assist authorities in identifying the perpetrators.

He described the assault as “inhumane, criminal, and unacceptable,” calling for swift justice for the victim.

The former governor said his team had begun working with local law enforcement to track down the suspects and encouraged residents of Meru County to report any leads anonymously.

The assault, reportedly captured on video and circulated online, sparked public fury, with rights groups demanding immediate action against those involved.

Police have since launched a manhunt and assured the public that investigations are underway.

Sonko urged Kenyans to stand with survivors of sexual violence and condemned rising cases of attacks targeting women.

He emphasized that the reward is meant to fast-track the arrest of the gang and ensure accountability.

Authorities have called on anyone with information to report to the nearest police station or use available anonymous hotlines.