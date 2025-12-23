Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko Condemns Assault on Nairobi Cab Driver by female passengers, Urges Police Action

Videos and images circulating on social media show the vehicle with visible damage, including broken side mirrors and dents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has expressed outrage over the alleged assault of a cab driver in Nairobi, calling the incident “deeply disturbing” and demanding swift police intervention.

The incident reportedly occurred after the driver transported a group of women home following a night out. Trouble allegedly began when the passengers refused to pay the agreed fare. When the driver insisted, witnesses say the women verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Videos and images circulating on social media show the vehicle with visible damage, including broken side mirrors and dents.

When the driver insisted on payment, the situation reportedly escalated. The women, who witnesses claim appeared intoxicated, allegedly subjected him to verbal abuse before physically assaulting him.

They are also accused of vandalizing his vehicle, breaking side mirrors and denting the bodywork damage that directly affected his ability to earn a living. Images and videos shared by showed visible damage to the car.

The Former Nairobi Governor issued a strongly worded statement condemning the alleged attack and framing it as a clear case of abuse against a working Kenyan.

“Why would anyone insult and assault a cab driver who safely took them home after sherehe? This is completely unacceptable and deeply disturbing,” Sonko said.

He stressed that disagreements over payment should never descend into violence or destruction of property.

“No disagreement whatsoever should ever escalate into violence, abuse, or the destruction of someone’s livelihood,” he said.

“This man is a hustler, earning an honest living to support himself and his family. Taking advantage of him in such a cruel manner is wrong and unjustifiable.”

Sonko, who has previously positioned himself as an advocate against gender-based violence (GBV), said the incident underscored the need to address violence regardless of the gender of the victim or perpetrator.

“As a strong ambassador in the fight against Gender-Based Violence, I strongly condemn this act. Violence in any form whether against men or women must never be tolerated GBV is not selective, and justice must apply equally to all,” he said.

The former governor called on law enforcement agencies to move swiftly, urging the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

“I am calling for immediate justice for this driver and urge the relevant authorities to arrest and charge the ladies involved for assault and for damaging his vehicle. Accountability must be enforced,” Sonko said.

“No hustler deserves to be abused for simply doing their job. Justice must prevail,” he added.

It is still unclear whether the driver had formally reported the incident to the police. Authorities had not issued an official statement.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibunguchy’s family demands probe into sudden death, suspected food poisoning

Relatives said the former legislator had been in good health until about ten days before his death, when he began experiencing severe stomach pain.

40 minutes ago

Top stories

Govt Moves to Upgrade Kyuso–Tseikuru Road Amid Ruto–Kalonzo Spat

The pre-tender site visit is scheduled for January 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Kandwia Shopping Centre, while the tender submission and closing will...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Education Ministry Opens Seven-Day Review Window for Grade 9 Senior School Placements

PS Bitok said the exercise underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and equitable transition to senior school.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Education Ministry Details Curriculum Support as Learners Transition to Grade 10 Under CBE

The Ministry outlined key curriculum supports designed to help learners succeed in their chosen pathways.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Lawyer Moves Court to Halt General Election Over IEBC Boundaries Review

The petitioner, Philip Langat, contends that the IEBC has never conducted a full review of electoral boundaries as required by the Constitution, which specifies...

3 hours ago

Kenya

LBDA Reports Strong Gains in Revenue, Agriculture, and Institutional Growth in 2025

LBDA said the year marked a turning point in boosting farmer incomes, enhancing food security, and strengthening its financial self-reliance.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Nigerian Singer Asake Mourns Fan Who Died During Nairobi Concert Stampede

The 20-year-old woman, reportedly identified as Karen Lojore, collapsed amid a stampede triggered by overcrowding and delays at the stadium gates.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Support for Broad-Based Govt Doubles After Raila’s Death, TIFA Survey Shows

The findings suggest a country cautiously embracing political stability, even as concerns persist that the arrangement is blurring the line between government and opposition.

4 hours ago