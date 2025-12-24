Son in Custody Over Gruesome Murder of Mother in Nyandarua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Detectives have intensified investigations into the gruesome murder of 60-year-old Millicent Wahura Mwangi, whose torso was discovered in a sack along the Malewa–Kipipiri road in Nyandarua Central Sub-County.

The case, initially reported as a missing person incident at Olkalou Police Station on November 11, quickly took a dark turn when preliminary investigations indicated foul play.

On November 14, passers-by at Rumathi village, about 37 kilometres from Olkalou, stumbled upon a female torso clad in a whitish blouse with blue and black stripes, dumped by the roadside.

Police from Kipipiri Police Station responded promptly, documented the scene, and attempted to locate the missing body parts, but the search proved unsuccessful.

The torso was moved to JM Kariuki Memorial Funeral Home for preservation, autopsy, and identification.

On November 15, the family positively identified the remains as that of Millicent Wahura Mwangi.

With the case confirmed as murder, detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Unit, working with Nyandarua Central Sub-County detectives, launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Using forensic intelligence, investigators arrested Benson Mwangi, the deceased’s second-born son, on November 20, at his hideout in Kamulu.

He was arraigned before the SPM’s Court in Olkalou on November 24, and detectives secured 21-day custodial orders. He remains in custody pending mention on January 19, 2026.

On December 23, 2025, homicide detectives and forensic experts conducted a scene re-enactment, guided by the suspect.

The team proceeded to River Malewa, where an underwater search led to the recovery of critical exhibits, including a machete, believed to be the murder weapon, a bedsheet and a blanket and other items the suspect had disposed of after the killing.

Detectives continue piecing together the final moments of the deceased, gathering evidence to ensure a watertight case.