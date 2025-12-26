Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

criime

Six Arrested Over Violent Highway Robbery in Mbumbuni

The arrests followed a report by a complainant who was travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani aboard a Probox vehicle.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Six suspects have been arrested by law enforcement officers in connection with a violent highway robbery incident in Mbumbuni, Mbooni East Sub-County.

The arrests followed a report by a complainant who was travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani aboard a Probox vehicle. Upon reaching Sofia Shopping Centre in Muuani, the vehicle was ambushed by a gang of assailants, some riding a motorcycle while others lay in wait by the roadside.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police, the attackers smashed the vehicle’s front windscreen using a shaving machine and brandished what appeared to be a firearm, later established to be a toy gun. The intimidation forced the driver to stop, after which the occupants were assaulted and sustained head injuries before the gang made away with cash and other valuables.

Officers from Mbumbuni Police Station swiftly launched a manhunt, leading to the arrest of six suspects identified as Richard Muthoka, Mwenda Mutuku, Alex Musembi, James Musembi, Kevin Kioko and Dennis Mambo.

A subsequent search along a footpath leading to the residence of two of the suspects resulted in the recovery of the complainant’s handbag. Police also recovered a toy pistol from one of the suspects, Mwenda Mutuku.

The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing and are expected to be arraigned in court. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kisumu MP Joshua Oron Brings Christmas Cheer to Street Children, Marginalised Families

The initiative, which involved serving breakfast and lunch on the streets of the lakeside city, brought together community volunteers and a non-governmental organization working...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Junet alleges Uhuru Plot to Inject Sh1bn Into ODM to pull Party out of broad-based govt

According to Junet, the alleged plot was revealed to him during a recent meeting in Kisumu, where he was invited by a senior party...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Douglas Kanja Leads Road Safety Assessment on Christmas day

The assessment covered Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, Nairobi-Nanyuki Highway, and Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, key routes that often experience a rise in road fatalities during peak holiday travel.

20 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Amin Conducts Festive Season Security Assessment in Kwale

Amin began his inspection at Diani Police Station before proceeding to key beaches in Diani, strategic areas due to their popularity with tourists and...

20 hours ago

Top stories

KJSEA Grade 10 placement: How to review placement choice as deadline draws near

The Ministry of Education has opened a seven‑day review window beginning Tuesday, December 23, to allow families to verify the placement of Grade 9...

21 hours ago

Kenya

PS Ouma Oluga Brings Wheelchairs, Compassion to Families in Rarieda

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 25 – A festive-season outreach led by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga brought renewed hope and mobility to vulnerable families in...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Jaymo Ule Msee Becomes Hakeem Amir Malik as he converts to Islam

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – Media personality Jaymo Ule Msee, whose real name is Wilson Muirania Gathoni, has officially embraced Islam, a move that...

22 hours ago

Kenya

PS Bitok: 30,000 Grade 10 Placement Review Requests Processed; 177,000 Received So Far

PS Bitok urged learners who have not yet submitted their review requests to act promptly, noting that the window for submitting applications closes on...

23 hours ago