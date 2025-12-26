Six Arrested Over Violent Highway Robbery in Mbumbuni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Six suspects have been arrested by law enforcement officers in connection with a violent highway robbery incident in Mbumbuni, Mbooni East Sub-County.

The arrests followed a report by a complainant who was travelling from Mbumbuni to Muuani aboard a Probox vehicle. Upon reaching Sofia Shopping Centre in Muuani, the vehicle was ambushed by a gang of assailants, some riding a motorcycle while others lay in wait by the roadside.

According to police, the attackers smashed the vehicle’s front windscreen using a shaving machine and brandished what appeared to be a firearm, later established to be a toy gun. The intimidation forced the driver to stop, after which the occupants were assaulted and sustained head injuries before the gang made away with cash and other valuables.

Officers from Mbumbuni Police Station swiftly launched a manhunt, leading to the arrest of six suspects identified as Richard Muthoka, Mwenda Mutuku, Alex Musembi, James Musembi, Kevin Kioko and Dennis Mambo.

A subsequent search along a footpath leading to the residence of two of the suspects resulted in the recovery of the complainant’s handbag. Police also recovered a toy pistol from one of the suspects, Mwenda Mutuku.

The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing and are expected to be arraigned in court. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.