Silent Warrior 2025 opens in Nairobi as global SOF leaders tackle evolving threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF), Lieutenant General John Omenda, on Monday presided over the official opening of the Silent Warrior 2025 Conference in Nairobi on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri.

The forum brings together senior military leaders from Africa, the United States and across the world.

Silent Warrior is an annual international defence cooperation platform that convenes Special Operations Forces (SOF) commanders and security experts to address shared security threats, strengthen partnerships, and explore emerging technologies shaping the future of modern warfare.

This year’s theme is “Evolving Threat in Africa: SOF and the Future of African Security.”

The conference seeks to deepen collaboration against terrorism, transnational crime, and other complex security challenges confronting African nations.

In his keynote address, Lt Gen Omenda underscored the importance of unity, adaptive leadership, and intelligence-led planning in navigating Africa’s rapidly changing security landscape.

Agility

He noted that modern threats demand agile command structures, responsive logistics, and continuous professional development to sustain strategic and operational superiority.

“Let us remember that our adversaries are constantly evolving—and so must we,” he said.

“Our unity and collaboration remain the most effective counterbalance. When Special Operations Forces across the world collaborate, it becomes a force multiplier, sending a clear message to any adversary that there is no vacuum across borders.”

The VCDF added that African defence forces must anticipate emerging threats while leveraging partnerships to enhance readiness and interoperability.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding security partnership with Kenya, saying the Silent Warrior forum reflects “the seriousness of purpose, shared sacrifice, and a commitment to a more secure future” between the two nations.

Burns stressed the centrality of the individual operator in special operations, describing the warfighter as the true center of gravity—defined by discipline, creativity, courage, and physical readiness.

Shared determination

Kenya Special Operations Forces Command Commander Brigadier John Njeru said this year’s theme signals a shared determination to build a secure and stable Africa through sustained cooperation and capability development.

He added that Silent Warrior provides a vital platform for nations to harmonise strategies and respond to Africa’s evolving security landscape.

Participants engaged in high-level discussions on emerging threats, force preparedness, institutional reforms, technological transformation, and the capabilities required to sustain effective SOF operations in increasingly complex theatres.

Deliberations also examined operational tempo, innovations in warfare, and the future of SOF missions amid rising regional and global instability.

Silent Warrior 2025 marks only the second time the high-level conference is being hosted on the African continent, following the 2024 edition in Tunisia—underscoring Africa’s growing role in global SOF cooperation and strategic security planning.

The conference continues with closed-door sessions, capability exhibitions, and joint planning engagements aimed at reinforcing a unified approach to Africa’s security challenges.