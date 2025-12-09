Connect with us

The SHOFCO Urban Network (SUN)-branded buses were officially handed over during a vibrant ceremony in Embakasi West, attended by hundreds of residents, youth groups, and community leaders.

County News

Nairobi’s Eastlands community receives 2 buses to support income generation

SHOFCO donates two buses to Nairobi Eastlands, empowering communities through income-generation, youth employment, and affordable transport services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) has donated two fully equipped buses to Nairobi’s Eastlands community, a move aimed at boosting income-generation initiatives and improving access to affordable transport services.

SHOFCO Founder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede said the initiative reflects the organization’s mission to uplift urban informal settlements through sustainable, community-owned economic ventures.

“These buses are not just vehicles; they are tools of empowerment. We want communities to own assets that bring long-term income. Whether it is weddings, funerals, or daily transport needs, the proceeds from these buses will directly support families and grassroots groups in Eastlands,” Dr. Odede said.

The buses will be managed through local leadership structures under the SHOFCOUrban Network (SUN), ensuring transparency, community ownership, and equitable distribution of revenue. Income generated will fund youth initiatives, welfare programs, and small local projects.

Embakasi West Deputy County Commissioner Joyce Njagi, who presided over the handover, praised SHOFCO’s dedication to community empowerment.

“This gesture demonstrates what partnership between civil society and the community can achieve. With proper management, these buses will uplift livelihoods, strengthen local businesses, and provide affordable transport for events and emergencies,” she said, urging residents to protect the asset responsibly.

SUN representative John Musyoki highlighted the community’s longstanding need for accessible, reliable transport.

“For many years, people here have struggled to hire transport for weddings, funerals, and other gatherings; options were either too expensive or far away. Now, we have something we can proudly call our own. The money generated will stay within the community and support our welfare,” Musyoki said.

The buses are operational immediately, with a booking committee coordinating rentals for events, group travel, and local transport needs.

Community members expressed optimism that the initiative will reduce exploitation by commercial transport operators and create new employment opportunities for local youth as drivers, conductors, and administrators.

This donation brings the total number of buses provided by SHOFCO to Nairobi communities to six.

Across Kenya, SHOFCO has distributed 15 buses in Mombasa, Kisumu, Siaya, and Kakamega, as part of Dr. Odede’s mission to uplift communities in 37 counties.

SUN currently has over six million members nationwide.

