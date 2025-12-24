Shock as Nairobi IT Firm CEO Dies in Suspected Suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Police are investigating the death of Evans Githua, the Chief Executive Officer of Nairobi-based IT solutions company Com Twenty One, whose body was found on Tuesday behind Alba Apartments along Kasuku Road.

Githua is believed to have died by suicide after falling from the 14th floor of the apartment building where he had booked a short-stay room, according to preliminary police findings.

Investigators said the deceased checked into the apartment on Tuesday at about 8.54pm and his body was discovered the following afternoon, prompting police to secure the scene and begin investigations.

Officers reported that entry into the room was forced as it had been locked from the inside.

A search of the room revealed signs consistent with self-harm, including injuries on both wrists believed to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

There was also evidence of extensive blood loss inside the room prior to the fall.

Police noted that the bedsitter appeared disturbed, with blood traces extending to the washroom and bed area. A chair was found in the shower area alongside a towel, which investigators said pointed to attempts to end his life.

The body, which was found naked, had multiple injuries consistent with a fall from a height, including a head injury and a fractured right leg. It was taken to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Family members told police they became concerned after Githua failed to return home and his mobile phones were unreachable, a departure from his normal routine.

While preliminary findings indicate death by suicide, police said investigations are ongoing to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The death has shocked members of the business community, with colleagues describing Githua as a successful executive who had recently secured major business contracts.

There were no immediate indications of distress, according to those close to him.