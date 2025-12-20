Sh3mn narcotics haul in Juja crackdown as NACADA declares war in drugs during festive season

JUJA, Kenya, Dec 20 – In a bold daylight strike, a NACADA team descended on the notorious Backstreet area of Kimbo, Juja, today, netting a massive narcotics haul valued at approximately Sh3 million and sending a warning to drug peddlers across the country.

The operation, involving officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), and the National Police Service (NPS), targeted a key trafficking hub.

Authorities arrested a notorious dealer, John Ndungu, while his accomplice identified only as Peter, escaped and is currently being pursued.

The raid yielded staggering evidence: over 4,800 neatly rolled bhang (cannabis) sticks and 75 sealed sachets of cannabis, all packaged for retail sale.

Crucially, detectives seized transaction record books, exposing a sophisticated trade involving millions of shillings and mapping a wider network now under investigation.

Attributing the operation to a scaled-up festive season offensive, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa issued a stern and uncompromising warning to narcotics dealers.

“This is just the beginning. Our festive season crackdowns are intensified, and we are closing in. To the traffickers poisoning our communities, your time is up. We will hunt you down, dismantle your networks, and ensure you are all behind bars,” he declared.

Omerikwa emphasized the critical role of public vigilance, urging citizens to be the eyes and ears of the authorities.

“We cannot do this alone. If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately. That suspicious package, the unusual traffic at odd hours—tell us,” he stated, directing the public to use the NACADA toll-free hotline 1192 for confidential reporting.

The seized exhibits are now secured as evidence, with investigations actively focusing on apprehending the fugitive suspect and unraveling the entire supply chain.

Today’s operation in Juja stands as a potent signal that the authorities are mounting an aggressive, sustained assault on the drug trade, determined to disrupt its operations and prosecute its kingpins.

The suspect is set to be arraigned in court on Monday to face trafficking charges