Sh3mn Counterfeit Alcohol Haul Seized in Narok as NACADA Smashes Major Syndicate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – In a dramatic dawn raid, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) dismantled a sophisticated alcohol counterfeiting ring in Narok County, netting illicit drinks with an estimated street value of three million shillings.

The targeted operation culminated in the arrest of a notorious distributor, described as a key player in the town’s underground network. Authorities confiscated hundreds of crates of spirits bearing fraudulent Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, now slated for laboratory analysis to determine their dangerous composition.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, revealed the bust was the climax of a sustained crackdown that began in the county’s remote areas, targeting illicit brews. The operation’s net also swept a border town suspected of being a conduit for uncustomed alcohol from a neighbouring country.

“The game is up for these merchants of death,” declared Dr. Omerikwa. “We are moving up the chain. Let this be a stern warning to licensed manufacturers complicit in these syndicates: we will not hesitate to suspend, cancel your licenses, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Dr. Omerikwa linked the intensified operations to heightened festive season surveillance. “Our goal is unwavering: to ensure communities are safe from these toxic substances during this period and beyond,” he stated.

The bust underscores the growing challenge posed by Narok Town’s unique profile. Its cosmopolitan nature, rapidly expanding population, and strategic status as a transit hub have made it an attractive epicentre for counterfeiters seeking to blend and distribute illicit goods across the region.

The arrest and impending lab results are expected to significantly strengthen the state’s case, signaling a major victory in the ongoing war against counterfeit alcohol that endangers public health and evades revenue.

