Seven newly elected lawmakers sworn in after Gazettement

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 2-Parliament swore in six Members of the National Assembly and one in the Senate aligned with the broad-based government, following their victories in the November 27, 2025 by-elections.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula administered the oath to Harrison Garama Kombe (Magarini), Ahmed Maalim Hassan (Banissa), Boyd Were Ongondo (Kasipul), David Athman Ndakwa (Malava), Leo Wa Muthende Njeru (Mbeere North), and Moses Okoth Omondi (Ugunja), formally confirming them as serving MPs.

Wetang’ula noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had completed all legal processes.

“As this House is aware, the by-elections were successfully conducted on 27th November 2025 in the constituencies of Magarini, Banissa, Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja. The IEBC has declared the results, issued certificates to the winners, and gazetted the Members-elect,” he said.

In the Senate, Kiprono Cheburet Chemitei was sworn in as the Senator for Baringo after the IEBC confirmed his victory in the by-election triggered by the death of William Cheptumo.

Senators noted that Chemitei now takes over representation of Baringo and assumes full legislative responsibilities in the House.

“I am convinced that the people of Baringo made the right decision in sending us such a brilliant young man to join other young leaders in this House who continue to work tirelessly to ensure that devolution succeeds in this country,” Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said.