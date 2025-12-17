Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Seven Kenyans arrested in Jo’burg over illegal work on ‘refugee’ applications

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17— South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has arrested seven Kenyan nationals who were found illegally working while in the country on tourist visas, following a targeted law enforcement operation in Johannesburg.

In a statement, the Department said the arrests were made Tuesday during a routine but intelligence-led operation carried out in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities acted after receiving reports that several Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and taken up employment at a centre involved in processing applications of so-called “refugees” seeking resettlement in the United States.

According to Home Affairs, the individuals had no legal authorization to work in South Africa, despite earlier applications for work visas by Kenyan nationals seeking to perform similar duties having been lawfully declined by the Department.

“During the operation, seven Kenyan nationals were discovered engaging in work despite only being in possession of tourist visas, in clear violation of their conditions of entry into the country,” the Department said.

The seven were arrested, issued with deportation orders and barred from re-entering South Africa for a period of five years.

Home Affairs emphasized that the operation was conducted strictly in line with established legal procedures, noting that it forms part of a broader crackdown on immigration violations.

Over the past 18 months, the Department has significantly intensified deportations as the government seeks to address what it describes as long-standing abuse of South Africa’s immigration and visa systems.

The Department was keen to clarify that no United States officials were arrested during the operation, which was not carried out at a diplomatic site. It also said that no members of the public or prospective asylum seekers were harassed.

“This operation reinforces Home Affairs’ commitment to enforcing the rule of law without fear or favour,” the statement said. “No person or entity is above these laws.”

The Department added that the incident highlights South Africa’s shared commitment with the United States to combating illegal immigration and visa abuse.

However, Home Affairs noted that the alleged presence of foreign officials coordinating with undocumented workers raises “serious questions” regarding intent and adherence to diplomatic protocol.

 As a result, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has initiated formal diplomatic engagements with both the United States and Kenya to address the matter.

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of migration processes in South Africa, as authorities step up enforcement against unlawful employment and visa violations involving foreign nationals.

