Senators Holds Closed-Door Meeting as Governor Nyaribo’s Impeachment Trial begins

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Senators are currently holding a closed-door session ahead of the impeachment hearing of Meru Governor Amos Nyaribo.

The impeachment proceedings are expected to begin after 10 am, following Speaker Amason Kingi’s directive for senators to first retreat for a private session.

During the in-camera plenary, senators will agree on the rules governing the impeachment process, including the amount of time allocated for cross-examining witnesses.

“As is tradition, and in line with the schedule of activities for an impeachment hearing, the Senate will hold a preparatory session to discuss the management of the investigation,” Speaker Kingi said in a statement.

Governor Nyaribo will be removed from office if 24 or more senators determine that the charges meet the constitutional threshold for impeachment.

The Nyamira county chief was impeached on November 25 after 23 of the 31 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) present voted in favour of the motion.

In the motion, Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere accused Nyaribo of abuse of office and violation of legal procedures.

Among the allegations is a claim that he conducted county business through unauthorized “Bunge Mashinani” sittings, which had no legal status.

Nyaribo is also accused of irregularly approving county funds to endorse Peris Nyaboke-Oroko as County Agriculture Minister during what was described as a period of unstable leadership in the assembly.

Additional claims include the unlawful appointment of committee members for Keroka Town and the establishment of a Public Service Board recruitment panel through the same informal sittings, said to have been active between October 2024 and June 2025.

