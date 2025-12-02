Connect with us

Senate Alters Calendar to facilitate Nyamira Governor Nyaribo’s Impeachment hearing

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot urged Senators to avail themselves of the opportunity to examine the allegations against Governor Nyaribo, which are expected to reflect issues raised by the County Assembly in its impeachment motion.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – The Senate is set to convene on Wednesday to consider the impeachment charges leveled against Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo.

This follows a resolution to alter the Senate calendar, providing for morning sittings on Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon sittings extended until the conclusion of the listed business.

“I am used to a custom, Mr. Speaker, where we’ve sat in this House sometimes even up to as late as 3a.m. to vote and consider weighty matters. It’s not a light matter when a county disagrees to the level of saying send this governor away.”

“Therefore, I want to plead with colleagues that please let us find the time to come be seated here by 9a.m. tomorrow and have the patience to set all else aside until we conclude this business. Is the import of this motion and nothing else,” he said.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will provide a timeline on how the County Assembly and the Governor’s defense team will present their cases.

Governor Nyaribo will be impeached if 24 or more Senators determine the charges meet the constitutional threshold for his removal from office.

The Nyamira county boss was impeached on November 25 after 23 of the 31 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) present voted in support of the motion.

In his motion, Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accused Nyaribo of abuse of office and violation of legal processes.

Among the allegations raised is the claim that he conducted county business through unauthorized “Bunge Mashinani” sittings that held no legal status.

Nyaribo is also accused of irregularly approving county funds to endorse Peris Nyaboke-Oroko as County Agriculture Minister during what was described as an unstable leadership period in the assembly.

Additional claims include the unlawful appointment of committee members for Keroka town and the establishment of a Public Service Board recruitment panel through the same informal sittings, said to have been active between October 2024 and June 2025.

